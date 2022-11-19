One person seriously injured following hit-and-run, suspect driver runs off

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person was seriously injured after being struck in a hit-and-run.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers tried to pull over a black Dodge Charger for a traffic violation in the area of 43rd Street and Cleveland Avenue just after 6:30 p.m.

Police reported the Charger refused to stop and drove away from law enforcement.

The suspect vehicle sped south on Benton Boulevard, and police did not pursue it, according to their report.

Once the Charger reached the intersection of Benton and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, it drove through a red light and struck a black Nissan XTerra that had been headed eastbound, police said.

After impact, the Nissan spun and struck a traffic light pole, turning over. The Nissan’s driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

KCPD stated the driver and occupants of the Charger ran away from the scene and were not found.

