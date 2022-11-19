Man charged with murder in killing Independence mother of four

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - An argument over a gun led to a shooting death at an apartment complex Wednesday night, according to charging documents.

A probable cause statement released Friday states that Nicolett Marshall was killed when Bobby Peoples fired into the apartment where Marshall was staying with her partner, Christopher Staggs.

Staggs told officers that Peoples had given him a gun and was confronting him to get it back. The charging documents state that Peoples started shouting at him, then started shooting at the balcony where Staggs had been standing.

Marshall was fatally wounded in the attack.

On Friday, family members told KCTV5 that Marshall had been working to turn her life around and regain custody of her four children. The relatives would only give their first names, Alyssa and Tara, fearing retaliation from Peoples.

“Her whole life is just gone because of stupid guns and drugs and everything else,” Tara said. “It’s not even her fault. It’s not her fault. That was aimed for someone else.”

They described Marshall as a loving young woman who had struggled in the past with substance abuse and domestic violence.

“When she was around you she was so happy,” Alyssa said. " She made everyone laugh and her laugh. She cared. She really did care.”

Tara started a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs, and to help Marshall’s kids however they could.

As of Friday night, police had not arrested Peoples, though a warrant was issued for his arrest.

