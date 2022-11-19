Aging & Style
KU football dominated by Texas on senior day

(©KellyRoss | ©KellyRoss)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football was hoping the return of quarterback Jalon Daniels would help propel them to a victory against Texas for the second year in a row.

Instead, star running back Bijan Robinson and the Longhorns ran all over KU on their way to a 55-14 victory on senior day at David Booth Memorial Stadium.

Robinson could not be stopped as he ran for 243 yards on 25 carries and reached the end zone four times.

The Jayhawks trailed 31-0 at the half and were down by 41 before they finally cracked the scoreboard.

KU will hit the road next Saturday for the Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State where they will hope to upset the Wildcats and secure a winning season for the first time since 2008.

