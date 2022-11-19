KCPD looking for missing/endangered 42-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department has issued a missing/endangered persons report for 42-year-old Karina Murillo.

Murillo is 5-foot-1, 100 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 p.m. in the area of 71st and N. Overland Avenue wearing a flannel shirt and tan pants. Murillo has medical conditions that require medication she does not have with her, according to the missing persons report.

If located, police ask that people call 911.

