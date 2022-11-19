Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

KCPD looking for missing/endangered 42-year-old woman

KCPD has issued a missing/endangered persons report for 42-year-old Karina Murillo.
KCPD has issued a missing/endangered persons report for 42-year-old Karina Murillo.(Kansas City Missouri Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department has issued a missing/endangered persons report for 42-year-old Karina Murillo.

Murillo is 5-foot-1, 100 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 p.m. in the area of 71st and N. Overland Avenue wearing a flannel shirt and tan pants. Murillo has medical conditions that require medication she does not have with her, according to the missing persons report.

If located, police ask that people call 911.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wrong-way crash in KCMO leaves 2 in critical condition
Fort Osage won the rematch of last year's Missouri Class 5 state quarterfinals.
Fort Osage never trails in 29-10 win over Grain Valley
The Jaguars advance to their fourth straight title game.
Mill Valley shuts out Blue Valley Southwest in dominant 63-0 win
The Stags avenged a loss to the Saints earlier in the year.
Miege wins 'Holy War: Part 2,' knocks off Aquinas 38-28