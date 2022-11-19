KCMO police in standoff in 3500 block of E. 51st Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police officers with the Kansas City Missouri Police Department are in a standoff with a male suspect in the 3500 block of E. 51st Street.

KCPD said officers were called just after 8:30 a.m. in regard to a disturbance in the area. Upon arrival, officers responded to the apartment where the disturbance was occurring. Once inside the apartment, a male suspect fired shots at the officers.

Police said after shots were fired officers retreated and a perimeter was set up. No officers were struck by any of the shots.

KCPD said tactical squads and negotiators are currently on the scene. They said there were two people inside the residence with the suspect and one of them has been able to exit the residence. The other remains inside the residence. KCPD said since more shots were fired by the suspect after the standoff was called.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.

