Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco fined for hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco has been fined $6,612 for a hit that resulted in Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster’s injury.

Smith-Schuster entered the NFL’s concussion protocol following the hit Cisco delivered to him in Sunday’s victory against the Jaguars.

Cisco was not penalized during the game, but the fine is for unnecessary roughness, the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.

The Chiefs announced Friday that Smith-Schuster would miss the divisional game against Los Angeles due to a concussion.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.