Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Holiday lighting ceremonies underway across KC metro

There were multiple tree-lighting festivals across the metro Friday night, including Overland...
There were multiple tree-lighting festivals across the metro Friday night, including Overland Park.(Betsy Webster/KCTV5)
By Betsy Webster
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tis the season for tree-lighting ceremonies!

There were at least five city tree-lighting festivals across the metro Friday night.

In Overland Park, the festivities included a holiday maker space, sleigh rides, pony rides, photos with Santa and more.

The 2022 Mayor’s Holiday Festival Fund recipient was Growing Futures, a Head Start program in Overland Park.

KCTV5′s Betsy Webster asked several kids taking in the fun what their favorite part of Christmas is.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE — KCPD stated the driver and occupants of the suspect vehicle ran away from the crash...
One person seriously injured following hit-and-run, suspect driver runs off
Former Kansas City, Kansas Police Department Det. Roger Golubski was charged in a grand jury...
KCK police plans to review retired detective Roger Golubski’s old cases
KCK police plans to review retired detective Roger Golubski’s old cases
We could see single-digit wind chills early Saturday before high temperatures climb into the...
FORECAST: Bitter cold start to weekend before slight warmup next week