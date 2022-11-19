Holiday lighting ceremonies underway across KC metro
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tis the season for tree-lighting ceremonies!
There were at least five city tree-lighting festivals across the metro Friday night.
In Overland Park, the festivities included a holiday maker space, sleigh rides, pony rides, photos with Santa and more.
The 2022 Mayor’s Holiday Festival Fund recipient was Growing Futures, a Head Start program in Overland Park.
KCTV5′s Betsy Webster asked several kids taking in the fun what their favorite part of Christmas is.
