Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

FORECAST: A breezy, but warmer Sunday is ahead for Kansas City

Wind will relax as we head through the evening and overnight hours, but expect them to ramp up...
Wind will relax as we head through the evening and overnight hours, but expect them to ramp up again on Sunday. Breezy southwest winds will usher in warmer air our way.(Alena Lee/KCTV5)
By Alena Lee
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Wind will relax as we head through the evening and overnight hours, but expect them to ramp up again on Sunday. Breezy southwest winds will usher in warmer air our way.

High temperatures by Sunday afternoon will climb into the mid to upper 40s.

The warming trend continues into the middle of the week before a cold front arrives on Thanksgiving day.

So far we shouldn’t see any major impacts with our weather Wednesday, but this next system could bring a few light showers to the area Thursday.

Depending on the system’s track will determine if we get any moisture on the backside of it that could turn into a few snowflakes. Outside of that temperatures should return to the 50s by the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) rolls on the field after being injured...
Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco fined for hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster
Kansas State players celebrate after a defensive touchdown against West Virginia during the...
No. 19 K-State beats WVU, nears Big 12 title game berth
Ohio County has issued a boil water advisory after major repairs to two major water leaks over...
Boil advisory issued for Buckner, Sibley and Levasy
KCPD has issued a missing/endangered persons report for 42-year-old Karina Murillo.
KCPD looking for missing/endangered 42-year-old woman