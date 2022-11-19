FORECAST: A breezy, but warmer Sunday is ahead for Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Wind will relax as we head through the evening and overnight hours, but expect them to ramp up again on Sunday. Breezy southwest winds will usher in warmer air our way.

High temperatures by Sunday afternoon will climb into the mid to upper 40s.

The warming trend continues into the middle of the week before a cold front arrives on Thanksgiving day.

So far we shouldn’t see any major impacts with our weather Wednesday, but this next system could bring a few light showers to the area Thursday.

Depending on the system’s track will determine if we get any moisture on the backside of it that could turn into a few snowflakes. Outside of that temperatures should return to the 50s by the upcoming weekend.

