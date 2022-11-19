FORECAST: Temps top out in the 30s with wind keeping feels like temps in the 20s

It will be breezy and cold Saturday with temperatures that will struggle to warm above freezing. A weak cold front will push through turning our winds from the northwest for most of the afternoon and with gusts up near 30 miles per hour at times it will feel like we never made it out of the 20s.

Sunday, winds turn back from the southwest and the breeze will kick back into high gear with gusts back to 30 miles per hour. At least temperatures will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We’ll continue this warming trend until midweek before a cold front arrives. So far, models continue to flip-flop on this system impacting us locally, but as far as travel goes on Wednesday, you shouldn’t have any issues on the roads before Thanksgiving. We’ll be watching for scattered showers on Thanksgiving day with some snow mixing in by Friday.

