East High School in Missouri Class 3 State soccer championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - East High School is set to play in the Missouri Class 3 state championship game for soccer on Saturday.

The Bears won their semifinal matchup 2-0 over Glendale. On Saturday at 1:30 p.m. they’ll take on Webster Groves in Fenton, Missouri.

East is 20-2-1 and has not lost a game since Glendale defeated them 1-0 on Sept. 10. Their lone draw came in a 2-2 contest with Blue Valley West on Sept. 26.

GAME. OVER. 2-0. THE BEARS ARE IN THE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME! KEEP DANCING, BEARS!! pic.twitter.com/PXzVPOqBAv — East High School (@KCPS_East) November 18, 2022

The game will be played at Worldwide Technology Soccer Park.

