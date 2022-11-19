Aging & Style
East High School in Missouri Class 3 State soccer championship

The East Bears boys soccer team is set to play in the Missouri Class 3 state championship game...
The East Bears boys soccer team is set to play in the Missouri Class 3 state championship game on Saturday.(@KCPS_East/Twitter)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - East High School is set to play in the Missouri Class 3 state championship game for soccer on Saturday.

The Bears won their semifinal matchup 2-0 over Glendale. On Saturday at 1:30 p.m. they’ll take on Webster Groves in Fenton, Missouri.

East is 20-2-1 and has not lost a game since Glendale defeated them 1-0 on Sept. 10. Their lone draw came in a 2-2 contest with Blue Valley West on Sept. 26.

The game will be played at Worldwide Technology Soccer Park.

