Boil advisory issued for Buckner, Sibley and Levasy

By Nick Sloan
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Three cities in Jackson County, Mo. are under a boil advisory until Nov. 22.

A water main break is in effect for all residents of Buckner, Sibley and Levasy who live north of 24 Highway.

Bottled water or boiled water are encouraged for drinking and cooking.

Water should be brought to a full rolling boil for one minute, according to the CDC.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

