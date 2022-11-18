Aging & Style
WATCH: KCPD release video of illegal weekend sideshow, citations issued

Officers reported they found more than 100 shell casings at a single sideshow location in...
Officers reported they found more than 100 shell casings at a single sideshow location in Kansas City.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police released aerial video capturing sideshows that took place over the weekend, involving about 90 cars.

The Kansas City Police Department tweeted the cars “blocked roads, performed dangerous stunts and discharged firearms.”

Officers reported they found more than 100 shell casings at a single location.

Officers reported they found more than 100 shell casings at a single sideshow location in Kansas City.

Kansas City police released a PSA on Monday to announce they are stepping up enforcement against dangerous car stunts on busy streets after writing 33 citations at an illegal car sideshow on Sunday.

They also towed four vehicles.

“These are selfish, high-risk, dangerous events for everyone involved, including spectators,” police said. “Please encourage loved ones to stay away from them.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

