WATCH: KCPD release video of illegal weekend sideshow, citations issued

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police released aerial video capturing sideshows that took place over the weekend, involving about 90 cars.

The Kansas City Police Department tweeted the cars “blocked roads, performed dangerous stunts and discharged firearms.”

Officers reported they found more than 100 shell casings at a single location.

Kansas City police released a PSA on Monday to announce they are stepping up enforcement against dangerous car stunts on busy streets after writing 33 citations at an illegal car sideshow on Sunday.

They also towed four vehicles.

“These are selfish, high-risk, dangerous events for everyone involved, including spectators,” police said. “Please encourage loved ones to stay away from them.”

