Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

U.S. Army veteran from Kansas killed in action in Ukraine

Ukrainian flag
Ukrainian flag(Gray)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KCTV) --- A 21-year-old U.S. Army veteran from Kansas was killed this month in Ukraine.

Trent Davis was killed on his first mission while serving with the International Legion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Army Times reports he was killed near Kherson.

Davis reportedly traveled to Ukraine twice since Russia’s invasion of the country.

“He wanted to do his part to bring kids into a safer world, even if it could cause him to sacrifice his life,” Janie Broadbent, Davis’ mother, told ArmyTimes.com. “He said Russians are pretty much bullies, and he just wanted to help people.”

Davis was a chemical operations specialist at Fort Riley, Kan.

At least 10 Americans have been killed while fighting with Ukraine against the Russians.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Classroom
Hickman Mills school board approves raises for teachers
Illegal sideshows in Kansas City
Officers reported they found more than 100 shell casings at a single sideshow location in...
WATCH: KCPD release video of illegal weekend sideshow, citations issued
Advocates call for DOJ investigation into Roger Golubski
Renewed calls for deeper investigation into KCK police in wake of Golubski charges