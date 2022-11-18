U.S. Army veteran from Kansas killed in action in Ukraine

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KCTV) --- A 21-year-old U.S. Army veteran from Kansas was killed this month in Ukraine.

Trent Davis was killed on his first mission while serving with the International Legion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Army Times reports he was killed near Kherson.

Davis reportedly traveled to Ukraine twice since Russia’s invasion of the country.

“He wanted to do his part to bring kids into a safer world, even if it could cause him to sacrifice his life,” Janie Broadbent, Davis’ mother, told ArmyTimes.com. “He said Russians are pretty much bullies, and he just wanted to help people.”

Davis was a chemical operations specialist at Fort Riley, Kan.

At least 10 Americans have been killed while fighting with Ukraine against the Russians.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.