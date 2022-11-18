Skies held another round of reservations for holiday bar. They sold out in 90 seconds.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Maybe it’s the nostalgia. Or the view of the promo video. Or the menu. Perhaps all of them.

Regardless, the remaining availabilities for people wanting to spend a December evening at the newly-decorated Skies Restaurant holiday bar sold out — in 90 seconds. The window opened at 11:17 a.m. Thursday, and before 11:18:31, the openings were claimed.

“We had 20,000+ of you on the site trying to book tickets this morning,” the venue stated. “We understand the frustration with trying to get a ticket and the site crashing. We wish we could hold more of you in Skies.”

The ‘Winter Skies’ holiday popup bar announced it would be open on select December days. For the first four days, its 500 availabilities sold out in under 15 minutes.

Reservation slots are from 5-7 p.m. and 8-10 p.m., and $5 of each ticket went to the Children’s Miracle Network.

Kansas City - you sold out the remaining dates in December in 90 seconds. We had 20,000+ of you on the site trying to... Posted by Skies Kansas City on Thursday, November 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.