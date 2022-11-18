Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Silver Alert issued for woman with dementia and Alzheimer’s who walked out of KC hospital

Margorie Nell Tompkins, 74, is 5-foot-6, 230 pounds, with brown and gray hair and hazel eyes....
Margorie Nell Tompkins, 74, is 5-foot-6, 230 pounds, with brown and gray hair and hazel eyes. Anyone who knows of her whereabouts should contact law enforcement immediately.(Harrisonville Police Department/Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for a missing woman who never got transported from University Health back to her senior living center.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert early Friday morning for Margorie Nell Tompkins, 74. She is 5-foot-6, 230 pounds, with brown and gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen at University Health at 24th Street and Holmes Street around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, wearing a purple hat, glasses, a purple and blue scarf, purple coat and a blue medical mask.

Police said she uses a wheelchair or walker, and has Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, schizophrenia and diabetes.

She had been transported from her senior living center at Meadow View Health and Rehabilitation in Harrisonville to the hospital for a medical appointment, but was never picked up or transported back to the the senior living center by the transportation company, according to police.

Anyone with information on Tompkins’ whereabouts should call 911 immediately, or call the nearest law enforcement agency. They can also call the Harrisonville Police Department at 816-380-8940.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Spire gives energy-saving tips after announcing 13-percent rate hike
Spire gives energy-saving tips after proposing 13-percent rate hike
Spire gives energy-saving tips after announcing 13-percent rate hike
Spire gives energy-saving tips while trying to raise rates by 13 percent
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Friday
FORECAST: Wind chill in the teens Friday
Windy conditions bring chilly temperatures for start to weekend
Windy conditions bring chilly temperatures for start to weekend