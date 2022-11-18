Silver Alert issued for woman with dementia and Alzheimer’s who walked out of KC hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for a missing woman who never got transported from University Health back to her senior living center.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert early Friday morning for Margorie Nell Tompkins, 74. She is 5-foot-6, 230 pounds, with brown and gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen at University Health at 24th Street and Holmes Street around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, wearing a purple hat, glasses, a purple and blue scarf, purple coat and a blue medical mask.

Police said she uses a wheelchair or walker, and has Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, schizophrenia and diabetes.

She had been transported from her senior living center at Meadow View Health and Rehabilitation in Harrisonville to the hospital for a medical appointment, but was never picked up or transported back to the the senior living center by the transportation company, according to police.

Anyone with information on Tompkins’ whereabouts should call 911 immediately, or call the nearest law enforcement agency. They can also call the Harrisonville Police Department at 816-380-8940.

