‘Major electrical outage’ cancels Friday classes at JC Harmon

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Classes at J.C. Harmon High School in Kansas City, Kansas have been canceled for Friday, Nov. 18.

The school district tweeted the class cancelation was due to a major electrical outage.

“BPU electrical crews are working on the outage, but unfortunately will not be able to get power restored in time for classes tomorrow,” the school district stated.

