Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

‘Major electrical outage’ cancels Friday classes at JC Harmon

FILE — Classes at JC Harmon High School in Kansas City, Kansas have been canceled for Friday,...
FILE — Classes at JC Harmon High School in Kansas City, Kansas have been canceled for Friday, Nov. 18.(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Classes at J.C. Harmon High School in Kansas City, Kansas have been canceled for Friday, Nov. 18.

The school district tweeted the class cancelation was due to a major electrical outage.

“BPU electrical crews are working on the outage, but unfortunately will not be able to get power restored in time for classes tomorrow,” the school district stated.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Roger Golubski was indicted Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, on charges that he sexually abused two...
New software, staff will speed examination of Golubski case files
New software, staff will speed examination of Golubski case files
Skies Kansas City, a holiday-themed popup bar, is set to reopen in December.
Skies held another round of reservations for holiday bar. They sold out in 90 seconds.
Austin Taube Hack, 19, and Sarah Stone, 20, were charged with child abuse after their infant...
Parents charged with child abuse after infant died of malnutrition this week