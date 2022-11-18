KCKCC purchases 12 acres to build new advanced educational facility

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - As Kansas City Kansas Community College approaches its 100th Anniversary, the college is purchasing 12 acres of land in Lansing, Kansas.

The college is purchasing the southern 12 acres of land of the Lansing Towne Center to build a new, advanced educational facility that the school said will aim to better serve the entire Leavenworth County. The land purchased is parallel to K-7 and just north of Country Club Bank in Lansing.

“Through the generosity of the Leavenworth School District and Dr. Mike Roth, the college has been able to increase its level of service through the Pioneer Career Center,” said KCKCC President Dr. Greg Mosier. “The purchase of this land is the next step in expanding services to Leavenworth County. As new businesses continue to invest capital to build facilities in Leavenworth County, a primary concern is access to an educated and well-trained workforce. KCKCC is establishing its position in Leavenworth County to be these companies’ workforce provider of choice.”

The land purchase will eventually house a facility designed to provide modern classrooms, labs and technical training spaces that will offer greater capacity and new programs in the county. KCKCC said it hopes to open the new site in Fall 2027.

