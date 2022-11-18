Aging & Style
KC Metro high school football playoffs near completion

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high school football playoffs are winding down with many semifinal matchups on tap for Friday night.

This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Blue Valley Southwest Timberwolves.

Here are the games:

Kansas Class 6A semifinals:

  • Olathe Northwest (8-3) at Gardner-Edgerton (8-3)
    • Winner takes on either Manhattan (11-0) or Derby (9-2)

Kansas Class 5A semifinals:

  • Blue Valley Southwest (6-5) at Mill Valley (10-1)
    • Winner takes on either Maize (11-0) or Hays (10-1)

Kansas Class 4A semifinals:

  • St. Thomas Aquinas (9-2) at Bishop Miege (9-2)
    • Game can be seen on Spectrum Sports
    • Winner takes on Wamego (11-0) or McPherson (10-1)

Missouri Class 6 semifinals:

  • Lee’s Summit North at DeSmet
  • Christian Brothers at Liberty North
    • Game played Saturday at 1 p.m.

Missouri Class 5 quarterfinals:

  • Grain Valley at Fort Osage

