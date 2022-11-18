KC Metro high school football playoffs near completion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high school football playoffs are winding down with many semifinal matchups on tap for Friday night.

This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Blue Valley Southwest Timberwolves.

Here are the games:

Kansas Class 6A semifinals:

Olathe Northwest (8-3) at Gardner-Edgerton (8-3) Winner takes on either Manhattan (11-0) or Derby (9-2)



Kansas Class 5A semifinals:

Blue Valley Southwest (6-5) at Mill Valley (10-1) Winner takes on either Maize (11-0) or Hays (10-1)



Kansas Class 4A semifinals:

St. Thomas Aquinas (9-2) at Bishop Miege (9-2) Game can be seen on Spectrum Sports Winner takes on Wamego (11-0) or McPherson (10-1)



Missouri Class 6 semifinals:

Lee’s Summit North at DeSmet

Christian Brothers at Liberty North Game played Saturday at 1 p.m.



Missouri Class 5 quarterfinals:

Grain Valley at Fort Osage

