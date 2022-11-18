KC Metro high school football playoffs near completion
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high school football playoffs are winding down with many semifinal matchups on tap for Friday night.
This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Blue Valley Southwest Timberwolves.
Here are the games:
Kansas Class 6A semifinals:
- Olathe Northwest (8-3) at Gardner-Edgerton (8-3)
- Winner takes on either Manhattan (11-0) or Derby (9-2)
Kansas Class 5A semifinals:
- Blue Valley Southwest (6-5) at Mill Valley (10-1)
- Winner takes on either Maize (11-0) or Hays (10-1)
Kansas Class 4A semifinals:
- St. Thomas Aquinas (9-2) at Bishop Miege (9-2)
- Game can be seen on Spectrum Sports
- Winner takes on Wamego (11-0) or McPherson (10-1)
Missouri Class 6 semifinals:
- Lee’s Summit North at DeSmet
- Christian Brothers at Liberty North
- Game played Saturday at 1 p.m.
Missouri Class 5 quarterfinals:
- Grain Valley at Fort Osage
