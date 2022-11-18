Inmate indicted for attempting to murder correctional officers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A federal grand jury in Kansas City has charged an inmate at the Leavenworth Penitentiary with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer.

According to court documents, 46-year-old Warren Richardson was also charged with two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a deadly weapon and inflicting bodily injury, two counts of assault of a correctional officer and one count of possession of contraband in prison.

Richardson was accused of using a handmade weapon with a 1.5-inch sharpened metal point to stab two prison guards on Feb. 6, 2021.

The FBI is investigating the case.

