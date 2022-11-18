Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Inmate indicted for attempting to murder correctional officers

(WIBW)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A federal grand jury in Kansas City has charged an inmate at the Leavenworth Penitentiary with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer.

According to court documents, 46-year-old Warren Richardson was also charged with two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a deadly weapon and inflicting bodily injury, two counts of assault of a correctional officer and one count of possession of contraband in prison.

Richardson was accused of using a handmade weapon with a 1.5-inch sharpened metal point to stab two prison guards on Feb. 6, 2021.

The FBI is investigating the case.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Giving weight loss a shot
New drug provides local woman, TikTok influencers with strategy for weight loss
Giving weight loss a shot
Worth a shot? Local woman, TikTok influencers using weight loss drug
Inside City Union Mission's Christmas store
Christmas store for KC’s homeless in need of donations
Inside City Union Mission's Christmas store
Christmas store for KC’s homeless in need of donations
Center High School has a tough test on their hands this weekend, as they look to knock off...
Center HS and Smithville HS meet in quarterfinals Saturday in Class 4 playoffs