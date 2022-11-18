Aging & Style
Hickman Mills school board approves raises for teachers

Classroom
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- The Hickman Mills School District’s Board of Education voted Thursday night to increase teacher salaries.

The starting salary for teachers in the district is now $46,500, which the district says is the highest for any district in Kansas City, MO.

“I think this sends a statement that we are dedicated to bringing quality instructors to our district and compensate them justly for their talents,” superintendent Yaw Obeng said in a statement.

The pay scale for the district now tops out at $95,107.

“This is a dream that has come to reality for me,” says School Board President DaRon McGee. “I think this is crucial because it shows that the community wants to support our schools. This step clearly shows we want people to make a career here, which is key to moving the district forward.”

