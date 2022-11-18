Former K-State, BVNW alum named CFL Most Outstanding Rookie

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Kansas State and Blue Valley Northwest wide receiver Dalton Schoen has made a name for himself north of the border this year. Schoen’s outstanding rookie season was crowned Thursday night when the Overland Park, Kansas, native took home the Most Outstanding Rookie honor at the CFL Honors.

In his first season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the former Wildcat walk-on is a league leader in multiple receiving categories. During the 18-game CFL season, Schoen has recorded 70 catches for a league-leading 1441 yards and 16 touchdowns. Schoen received 48 of 50 first-place votes for the award.

“It truly is the people around me. I don’t know anything about any other teams in this league, but I know the Blue Bombers have such an incredible culture,” Schoen said while accepting the award at CFL Honors. “It’s such an incredible organization. It’s the guys around me. I get to have the best player in the league throwing me the ball, we have a phenomenal O-line, we have great people running the ball. And for me, the four other receivers who are starting in that lineup with me are guys who have done so much in this league and have so much experience and they never hesitated to help me.”

After going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, Schoen signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers before bouncing around the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders practice squads.

Along with his individual success, Schoen has helped lead the Blue Bombers to a Grey Cup appearance, scoring a touchdown during the team’s CFL Western Division Final victory.

Schoen’s outstanding start to his Canadian career is the continuation of the success he had in high school and college. In his career at Kansas State, Schoen recorded 92 receptions for 1569 yards and nine touchdowns. During his senior season in 2019, he was named an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection.

While at Blue Valley Northwest, the 6-foot-1 receiver was named the 2015 Kansas City Star Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year, was one of six Wendy’s High School Heisman finalists, and set the Kansas state record for single-game receiving yards with a 12-catch, 380-yard, four-touchdown performance against Bishop Miege in 2014.

Schoen and the Blue Bombers will play the Toronto Argonauts in the Grey Cup on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.