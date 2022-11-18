Aging & Style
Former Department of Corrections deputy pleads guilty to tax evasion

(Source: Gray News)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The former deputy director of the Jackson County Department of Corrections pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to tax evasion.

Isaac Johnston, 53, of Leavenworth, Kansas, pleaded guilty to one count of individual income tax evasion.

By pleading guilty, Johnson admitted that he failed to file personal income tax returns for tax years 2012 through 2020. According to court documents, the total personal income tax loss to the IRS for tax years 2012 through 2020 was $215,061, based on a taxable income that exceeded $1,200,000.

On May 1, 2018, Johnson filed a Form W-4 through his employer, the Jackson County Department of Corrections, in which he claimed to be exempt from federal income tax withholding. He also filed a W-4 on March 12, 2015, with his then-employer CoreCivic, in which he also claimed to be exempt from federal income tax withholding.

Johnston must pay $83,390 plus interest in restitution to the IRS under the terms of Friday’s plea agreement. That amount is based on $571,479 in total taxable income from 2016 through 2020.

