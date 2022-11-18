FORECAST: Wind chill in the teens Friday

Cold air has followed the jetstream as it deepens from northern Canada throughout the Heartland of the U.S. This explains the temperatures being 20 to 25 degrees below average Friday. We start off with morning lows mainly in the middle teens and feels-like temperatures in the single digits. By this afternoon, high temperatures are expected to be just shy of 30 degrees, with wind out of the west/northwest at 5 to 15 mph and gusts ranging between 20 and 25 mph. This means our afternoon wind chill will range between 15 and 20 degrees.

We will gradually shift the dip in the jetstream towards the east throughout the weekend, and begin to switch the direction of our wind. A southerly flow will be more common by Sunday, which will increase temperatures to the upper 40s and lower 50s. By Monday, mostly-clear-to-partly-cloudy skies will be common, and high temperatures are back to seasonal in the lower 50s.

We do expect to interact with another storm system by Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day Thursday. At this time, our models are indicating that any wet weather will be most likely to our extreme eastern counties. A 20 percent rain chance is more likely now both Thanksgiving Day Thursday and into Friday morning. With the passage of the storm system, temperatures will fall, but not drastically. Expect highs for the following weekend in the middle and upper 40s.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.