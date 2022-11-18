Child wakes family as Overland Park house goes up in flames

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - A Friday morning house fire displaced an Overland Park family of five. Everyone made it out safely because a child alerted the family to the smoke alarm.

The Overland Park Fire Department responded at 6:03 a.m. to the fire call at the two-story single-family home. The house was engulfed in massive flames.

Crews searched the home and found that everyone had made it out safely. After 20 minutes of fighting the flames, firefighters were able to bring the fire under control.

The house sustained significant damage to both levels, with most of the damage centered on the upper floor and attic. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the fire department.

The people living at the home told the fire department that the family was alerted when one of the children woke up and heard the smoke alarm. The family safely escaped. They are being helped by the American Red Cross.

The fire department said the incident is a reminder of the importance of having and maintaining working smoke alarms. They said anyone needing help with smoke alarms should contact their local fire department.

Lenexa Fire Department and Olathe Fire Department also worked the scene.

