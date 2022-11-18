Aging & Style
Center HS and Smithville HS meet in quarterfinals Saturday in Class 4 playoffs

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSOURI (KCTV) - It’s a clash of two teams playing very good football right now in the Class 4 playoffs on Saturday, as Center High School takes on defending champion Smithville High School with a shot at the semifinals on the line.

KCTV5′s Neal Jones sat down with Center players and coaches to highlight this dynamic matchup. (See video above)

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

