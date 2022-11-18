Aging & Style
10-year-old Miracle lives up to her name, helps deliver baby sister

A 10-year-old named Miracle is being honored for helping to deliver her little sister when her mother unexpectedly went into labor. (Source: KMOV)
By David Amelotti and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – A 10-year-old named Miracle is being honored for helping to deliver her little sister when her mother unexpectedly went into labor.

On Oct. 23, Miracle was at home with her mom, Viola Fair, and her 5-year-old sister, Taylor, when her youngest sister decided to arrive about three weeks early.

“She was in a lot of pain, and I felt bad, so I wanted to help her,” Miracle told KMOV.

911 dispatch operator Scott Stranghoener helped guide Miracle over the phone.

“She did amazing. she never questioned anything,” Strangheoner explained. “She did exactly as she was asked, and we’re left with a beautiful baby girl.”

Strangheoner said children usually make the best dispatch callers because they listen to directions better than adults.

“It’s kind of nice because I wouldn’t have known what to do. I would have left. I wouldn’t have known how to deliver a baby,” Miracle’s mother joked.

First responders took over and helped the baby cry when they arrived.

“Everything went perfect,” paramedic Blake Alicea said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better miracle or anyone else on the scene. Everyone played their part. She is super brave for what she did.”

Miracle said the entire experience has her thinking she might pursue a medical career, but first, she wants to pass the fourth grade.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

