Weather Alert: Snow mix mid-day Thursday

A cold front develops and begins to deepen south from Nebraska between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday. This will impact our region with an opportunity of rain and snow starting from the northwest and tracking to the southeast. For the metro, we could see a wintry mix as early as lunchtime, and could continue until 3 o’clock this afternoon. However, there are other models indicating that we will bypass significant rain or snow chances and our southern counties may accumulate between a quarter to a half inch of snow. Being weather-ready and alert today will still be a good idea.

This Thursday morning, we’re starting off cold in the lower 20s, and will increase temperatures to the upper 30s just before the passage of this front. Once the front passes, another blast of cold arctic air takes hold of the Missouri River Valley. Temperatures are expected to drop overnight tonight to the low-and-mid teens. And with mild wind out of the northwest, wind chill temperatures are expected between 6 and 8 degrees Friday morning.

By Friday afternoon, high temperatures are not expected to make it to the 30s. We will rebound quickly through the weekend, however. Temperatures will rebound back to seasonal within the lower 50s by next week as another storm system brings rain chances up to 40 percent next Thursday and Friday.

