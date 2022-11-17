Aging & Style
Tyson Foods recalls nearly 94K pounds of ground beef products sold at select stores

Tyson Foods recalls some Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products.
Tyson Foods recalls some Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products.(fpwing via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - A popular supermarket chain based in southwestern Texas announced a ground beef recall.

H-E-B announced on Wednesday that Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef due to the product possibly containing a foreign matter, mirror-like material.

According to the supermarket, the recalled products include 5- and 10-pound chubs of Hill Country Fare 73% lean ground beef, and 5-pound chubs of H-E-B 80% lean ground chuck.

The beef products were sold at H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores in Texas. According to the recall, the beef products had a freeze-by date of Nov. 25.

H-E-B said the recalled products have been removed from store shelves.

According to the recall announcement, no other ground beef products have been affected by the voluntary recall, and no injuries have been reported.

Consumers with questions may call the Tyson Consumer Relations department at 1-800-643-3410. H-E-B customers who purchased the recalled products can return them to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-800-432-3113.

