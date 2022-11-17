Two critically-injured after argument inside convenience store off Red Bridge Road
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said two people suffered critical injuries after a shooting Thursday morning.
Police said two people in line at the Stop n Shop store in the area of Red Bridge Road and 110th Street were involved in an argument.
A shooting ensued, and both suffered critical injuries. One of the victims arrived at the hospital via a personal vehicle.
Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
