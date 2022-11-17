Train derailment near Paris involves semi-truck

PARIS, Mo. (KCTV) - A train derailment near Paris, Missouri, Thursday involved a semi-truck on Thursday morning. The truck was pulling a 196-foot silo tank and the train was carrying car parts, grain and car frames.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at approximately 11 a.m. in the crossing of 480 686L in Paris.

Update train crash Paris. The train was carrying car parts, grain, & car frames. No hazmat. The semi was hauling a 196ft Silo tank. No injuries involved. The railroad crossing will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. The train and approximately 5-6 box cars derailed. pic.twitter.com/XPxNK88LIx — MSHP Troop B (@MSHPTrooperB) November 17, 2022

No injuries were involved.

MSHP said the railroad crossing would be closed for an undetermined amount of time. The train and five or six box cars derailed, according to the report.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.