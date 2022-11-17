Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Train derailment near Paris involves semi-truck

A train derailment near Paris, Missouri, happened Thursday between a semi-truck carrying an...
A train derailment near Paris, Missouri, happened Thursday between a semi-truck carrying an oversized load.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Mo. (KCTV) - A train derailment near Paris, Missouri, Thursday involved a semi-truck on Thursday morning. The truck was pulling a 196-foot silo tank and the train was carrying car parts, grain and car frames.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at approximately 11 a.m. in the crossing of 480 686L in Paris.

No injuries were involved.

MSHP said the railroad crossing would be closed for an undetermined amount of time. The train and five or six box cars derailed, according to the report.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Steve Physioc has published four novels, and two of them are set in World War II Italy.
Broadcaster Steve Physioc retiring, Jake Eisenberg to join Royals broadcast team
FILE: Kauffman Stadium has served as the home of the Royals for 50 years. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
The Royals are planning to leave Kauffman. What to know about the historical precedent of their move
An argument between two people at a convenience store resulted in a shooting.
Two critically-injured after argument inside convenience store off Red Bridge Road
FILE — The car struck a telephone pole and overturned before coming to a stop, but resting on...
Five-year-old child dies, woman seriously injured in Wednesday crash