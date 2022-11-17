Three Eastern Jackson County men plead guilty to meth conspiracy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three Eastern Jackson County men pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Kenneth James Paulson, 51, of Blue Springs, Missouri, pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Aug. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020. Along with Paulson, 51-year-old Louis Melvin Williamson and 40-year-old Kurt Thomas Kingsley are co-defendants.

Both Williamson and Kingsley, each from Independence, Missouri, have also pleaded guilty to their roles in the drug-trafficking conspiracy. Kingsley also pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

According to court documents, Paulson admitted that he purchased meth from Kingsley and sold bulk quantities to lower level dealers. Williams and Kingsley each admitted that Williams sold bulk quantities of the drug to other dealers, including Kingsley, who in turn sold to Paulson.

Undercover agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration made controlled purchases of meth from Paulson at his home and at a movie theater parking lot in Grain Valley, Missouri. DEA agents stopped Paulson’s car in Blue Springs while he was on his way to another undercover controlled purchase on Oct. 13, 2020.

During the stop, agents found 145 grams of 99 percent pure methamphetamine in his car. They also searched his residence and found 226 grams of 99 percent pure meth in his garage as well as a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and a .38-caliber revolver. The next day, Kingsley arrived at Paulson’s residence for an arranged drug sale and DEA agents found a black backpack on the passenger’s seat of Kingsley’s Ford F-150 that contained 46.7 grams of meth.

Under federal statutes, the three men are each subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison without parole, up to a maximum sentence of life in federal prison without parole.

