Royals fans weigh in on proposed downtown stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Royals fans have mixed feelings about the idea of a downtown ballpark, following the team’s announcement of its intention to build a new stadium.

On Tuesday, Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman said the Royals want to move out of Kauffman and develop a potential $2 billion downtown site that could potentially include a ballpark village.

In a statement, Sherman expressed that the team would engage with the public as it develops a more detailed plan.

KCTV5 asked Royals fans how they would feel about the team’s move.

Tim Caniglia, who runs a restaurant on the plaza, said he prefers Kauffman’s current site.

“I understand wanting to move it but I think we need a district somewhere and I don’t know that downtown is where it should go,” he said.

Marian Northcutt, who lives downtown, thought a ballpark might bring added jobs to her neighborhood.

“I think it would be good for revenue downtown,” she said. “I think I’d like to see that happen.”

David Kaestner, who works downtown, was concerned about access to the stadium and parking.

“I think it’s great for revenue but it causes a lot of traffic and a lot of vandalism,” he said.

Others, like Will Cann, pointed out that a downtown location would actually be more accessible for pedestrians and public transportation.

“I think it’s a good idea,” Cann said. “It would bring a lot of people downtown to Kansas City Missouri.”

