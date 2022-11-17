Police: Kansas City is on track to record 2,000 catalytic converter thefts this year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A quick crime that takes thieves just minutes to pull off, can cost victims hundreds to thousands of dollars.

Kansas City police say the city is on track to record more than 2,000 catalytic converter thefts this year. That’s compared to 1,400 catalytic converters reported stolen last year.

This week, the Kansas City Missouri Police Department announced they reorganized their Property Crimes Unit to create an Auto Crimes Section to focus on catalytic converter thefts and other car related crimes to identify patterns and trends. Investigators hope the more focused approach will lead to more convictions with tougher sentences for thieves.

The police department shared a PSA with steps vehicle owners can take to try to prevent catalytic converter theft. Investigators recommend engraving the last eight digits of a vehicle’s VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) on your catalytic converter. They also recommend using a 1,200-2000-degree high heat brightly colored spray paint to spray paint your catalytic converter.

The owner and manager of Kwik Kar Automotive, Tanner Wilkens, suggests that car owners consider purchasing a CatClamp protector if their vehicle currently has an OEM catalytic converter.

“If you have a new OEM catalytic converter on your car, it is worth putting that on,” Wilkens said. “Once you put an aftermarket catalytic converter on, they won’t steal it because it is not worth what the OEM one is worth.”

In another effort to try to curb this type of crime in Kansas City, the city council passed an ordinance that would make it illegal for companies to purchase catalytic converters without proper documentation.

