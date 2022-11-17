Pet of the Day: Parker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This big guy has had a rough journey. He was in a great home, but a small child in the family developed severe allergies.

After several months at the shelter, Parker was adopted! But unfortunately, the new owner was not as caring as his first one.

Parker was cruelly tossed outside (declawed) and five pounds heavier.

Luckily, a Good Samaritan saw Parker’s plight, tried to contact the owner (to no avail) checked his microchip, and then contacted us.

This sweet 11-year-old boy deserves a home and family who will keep him forever, maintain his health, and love him unconditionally.

For adoption info, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.