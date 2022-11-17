Man arrested in shooting while out on bond in fatal Arrowhead hit-and-run case

LINN COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man who was out on bond after being charged in a fatal hit-and-run that took place outside of Arrowhead last year has now been arrested in connection with a shooting.

According to court records, Thomas J. Weyer was arrested for aggravated battery after being accused of shooting at a vehicle in Linn County, Kansas, on Nov. 1.

The vehicle he is accused of shooting at had six people inside.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said this happened at 11:35 p.m. that night. The person who called 911 said they were going south on U.S. 69 near Pleasanton when someone in a vehicle nearby started shooting at their vehicle. Their vehicle was ultimately struck by and disabled due to the gunshots.

The sheriff’s office said the suspected shooter ended up getting out of the vehicle and running into Pleasanton. Officers and deputies proceeded to conduct a search for him.

At 1:24 a.m., he was found near the Dollar General in Pleasanton and was taken into custody. The gun that the authorities suspect was used in the shooting was also recovered.

The authorities took him to jail and proceeded to arrest the person driving the vehicle he was in, as well.

Weyer was previously charged with felony of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, resulting in death, after Steven L. Hickle of Wichita was struck by vehicles while leaving the Bills-Chiefs game on Oct. 10, 2021.

KCTV5′s previous reporting indicates that Weyer was released from jail after posting $500 of his $5,000 bond.

Hickle’s wife, Laurie, stated that she felt like her husband’s memory had been disrespected.

“When they let this boy go on a $500 bond,” Laurie Hickle said. “That is just insignificant to them. It’s some out-of-towner that got hit and it’s in the past, so c’est la vie.”

“This young man lied in front of a judge and stated that he did not know he had run over my husband,” Hickle said. “I was there. I was right next to the car when he ran over my husband. He knew he did it. My husband flew in his eyesight. He knew he ran over my husband.”

Both cases are still working their way through the legal system. In fact, Weyer was scheduled to make a court appearance on Nov. 16 regarding the case out of Jackson County, Missouri. He did not make that court appearance and a new arrest warrant has been issued for failure to appear.

Previous coverage:

Wife of victim in fatal hit-and-run at Arrowhead stunned man charged was released after posting $500

Man, 19, charged in fatal hit-and-run outside Arrowhead Stadium

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.