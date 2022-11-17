Aging & Style
KCMO on track to have more than 2k catalytic converter thefts this year

By Zoe Brown
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:47 PM CST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, is on track to have more than 2,000 catalytic converter thefts in 2022.

Last year, there were 1,400.

“It’s a crime on the rise nationwide, with criminals targeting the devices for their precious metals,” the KCPD said in a Facebook post.

“We recently reorganized our Property Crimes Unit, leading to the creation of the Auto Crimes Section,” the KCPD continued. “These detectives now focus on patterns and trends specific to certain crimes such as catalytic converter theft. We believe this specialization will increase our detectives’ expertise and lead to more convictions and greater sentences.”

The KCPD noted that KCMO’s city council passed an ordinance that would make it illegal for companies to buy catalytic converters without proper documentation.

