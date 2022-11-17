Independence Police investigating overnight homicide

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers with the Independence Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday night in the 16900 block of E. Larkspur Lane.

The call regarding a shooting came to the police around 9:45 p.m., when according to police, callers heard shots being fired in the area of a particular apartment.

Upon arrival, police said officers found an adult female victim inside the apartment dead from the gunshot wound.

At this time, there is no suspect information to release. The case is under investigation, and Independence Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Police said the victim’s identity will be released at a later date.

