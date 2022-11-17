Aging & Style
FORECAST: Bitter cold to continue

By Gary Amble
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This recent wave of cold air looks to stick around for a few more days. Skies are expected to partially clear Wednesday evening before bands of clouds roll in overnight. Temperatures will drop into the lower 20s by daybreak Thursday morning. The wind will be gentle, blowing in from the west at less than 10 mph. So, wind chills will not drop below the mid-teens during the overnight hours. Heavy coats will again be needed in the morning. With partly sunny afternoon skies, we’ll only reach the mid-30s. The wind chill will run in the middle 20s, reaching the upper 20s as the wind settles. By Friday, we will look for a warmup but we will not get our wish. Instead, expect partly cloudy skies and the coldest day so far this season.

