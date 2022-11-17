Aging & Style
Five-year-old child dies, woman seriously injured in Wednesday crash

FILE — The car struck a telephone pole and overturned before coming to a stop, but resting on its top.(Credit: MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GOWER, Mo. (KCTV) - A 5-year-old boy died Wednesday afternoon following a car crash in Buchanan County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Alisha Martin of St. Joseph was driving a 2012 Kia Forte just after 4 p.m. southbound on U.S. Highway 169. Three miles north of Gower, the vehicle crossed the center of the road and drove off the east side of the pavement.

The car struck a telephone pole and overturned before coming to a stop, but resting on its top.

A 5-year-old child died in the crash, and the 33-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Both were wearing safety devices.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

