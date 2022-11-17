Crews battle three Kansas City apartment fires early Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Fire Department battled three apartment fires early Thursday morning, but there is no indication that anyone was injured at any of them.

As many as 15 KCFD units responded at 3:58 a.m. to an apartment fire at Northeast 113th Street and North Oak Trafficway. Residents could be seen with belongings outside their home. Three adults and a child were displaced in the fire. No one was injured.

Investigators are trying to determine if the fire may have been caused by a cigarette put out near the front door, but that investigation is preliminary.

Shortly afterward, at 4:37 a.m., crews responded to an apartment fire on Smart Avenue near Hardesty Avenue. Responders found a two-story apartment with fire and smoke showing, and set to work to douse the flames. Eleven minutes later, at 4:48 a.m., a call came out for an apartment fire at East 30th Street and Holmes Road. Crews were stretched thin, but several units responded to work that scene as well.

There is no word yet on how many people may have been displaced in the Smart Avenue fire and the 30th Street fire, but there has been no indication that anyone was hurt.

KCTV5 will update this story as more information becomes available on these three fires.

