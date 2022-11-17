Broadcaster Steve Physioc retiring from Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals announced the retirement of one of the team’s mainstay broadcasters.

Steve Physioc, who has been a member of the broadcast booth for Kansas City baseball games over 11 years, is retiring after a 43-year broadcasting career.

Physioc received a Mid-America Emmy award in 2013 for his Royals broadcasts. Prior to his stint in Kansas City, Physioc worked as the play-by-place for the Los Angeles Angels from 1996-2009.

KCTV5′s Neal Jones recently constructed a story on the Shawnee Mission North product and K-State grad for his work in authoring books.

Physioc was the voice of the Kansas State Wildcats, his alma mater, for football and basketball from 1979-83, during which he was also a sports anchor at KCTV5-affiliate WIBW in Topeka.

