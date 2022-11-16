Aging & Style
Two people found shot to death in Lawrence cemetery

FILE — Police said there is no risk to the public, but they were trying to contact family members.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A man and woman were found dead Wednesday morning at a cemetery.

The Lawrence Police Department stated officers were called to Oak Hill Cemetery about 8:45 a.m. for a call involving a disturbance with weapons. When they arrived, police found two people dead from gunshot wounds at the cemetery.

The police department stated that as of 11: 15 a.m., investigators were still on scene collecting evidence.

Police said there is no risk to the public, but they were trying to contact family members.

