Two people found shot to death in Lawrence cemetery

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A man and woman were found dead Wednesday morning at a cemetery.

The Lawrence Police Department stated officers were called to Oak Hill Cemetery about 8:45 a.m. for a call involving a disturbance with weapons. When they arrived, police found two people dead from gunshot wounds at the cemetery.

The police department stated that as of 11: 15 a.m., investigators were still on scene collecting evidence.

Police said there is no risk to the public, but they were trying to contact family members.

