Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Study finds Chiefs fans complain more than most

Kansas City Chiefs fans during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship football game...
Kansas City Chiefs fans during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A chorus of boos rang out at Arrowhead Stadium in October when referee Carl Cheffers threw a flag on defensive end Chris Jones for a questionable roughing the passer penalty. Those in-person complaints could be indicative of a study from betonline.ag that found Chiefs fans have complained on social media more than any other fanbase this season.

The study looked at all tweets with the fan hashtag #ChiefsKingdom, including phrases like, “bad call,” “horrible call,” “missed call,” “refs screwed us,” and others and then repeated it for the fan hashtags of all other teams in the NFL. With over 300,000 tweets tracked from Weeks 1 through 10 of the 2022 season, Chiefs fans led the league in grumblings.

According to the study, 12.78 percent of the Chiefs-related tweets that included the hashtag were critical of the men wearing stripes. Following Kansas City in the top five of complainers were fans of the Bears, Cowboys, Dolphins and Titans.

The Colts, Seahawks and 49ers fanbases complain the least, the study found.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The statement included two artist renderings of what the Royals want their future stadium to...
John Sherman reveals plans to move Royals from Kauffman Stadium, explore new ballpark
Kansas City Royals' Ryan O'Hearn, center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run on...
Royals agree with Ryan O’Hearn on $1.4M deal to avoid arbitration
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives around Duke guard Tyrese Proctor, center, during the...
Wilson has career-high 25 points as No. 6 Kansas rallies to beat No. 7 Duke 69-64
Missouri's Sean East II, left, and SIU-Edwardsville's Lamar Wright, right, vie for a rebound...
D’Moi Hodge scores 30; Missouri routs SIU Edwardsville 105-80