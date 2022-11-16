Skies holiday popup bar to hold next round of reservations after initial sellout

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The ‘Winter Skies’ holiday popup bar announced it would be open on select December days. For the first four days, its 500 availabilities sold out in under 15 minutes.

Thursday at 11:17 a.m., the reservation window will be open for the remaining December days.

The days listed on the venue’s social media indicate Skies will host guests Dec 15-17 and 27-30.

Those wanting to visit should monitor the Skies Kansas City Facebook page.

Reservation slots are from 5-7 p.m. and 8-10 p.m.

$35 — with $5 going to Reservations are— with $5 going to Children’s Miracle Network

Enjoy a small food menu + try the three J. Rieger specialty cocktails.

The space will be available to rent for private parties.

Skies Restaurant & Lounge closed in 2011.

