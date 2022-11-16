Aging & Style
Skies holiday popup bar to hold next round of reservations after initial sellout

Skies Kansas City, a holiday-themed popup bar, is set to reopen in December.
By Greg Dailey
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The ‘Winter Skies’ holiday popup bar announced it would be open on select December days. For the first four days, its 500 availabilities sold out in under 15 minutes.

Thursday at 11:17 a.m., the reservation window will be open for the remaining December days.

The days listed on the venue’s social media indicate Skies will host guests Dec 15-17 and 27-30.

Those wanting to visit should monitor the Skies Kansas City Facebook page.

  • Reservation slots are from 5-7 p.m. and 8-10 p.m.
  • Reservations are $35 — with $5 going to Children’s Miracle Network.
  • Enjoy a small food menu + try the three J. Rieger specialty cocktails.
  • The space will be available to rent for private parties.

Skies Restaurant & Lounge closed in 2011.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

