“Send the baby out”: Police standoff at home in Independence

By Shain Bergan
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has barricaded himself inside a home with a baby in Independence, leading to an early-morning standoff, according to police.

Officers responded around 4 a.m. to a disturbance call on North Aztec Court just north of East Bundschu Road. They identified a suspect, who then ran inside a home, according to the Independence Police Department. Police then began treating the situation as a standoff.

Police could be heard on a bullhorn telling the suspect multiple times to “Send the baby out.” They later confirmed that a baby is inside, and that a woman had safely exited the home.

There has been no indication yet of any injuries. Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.

