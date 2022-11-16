Sen. Blunt backs Respect for Marriage Act with religious liberty amendment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - U.S. Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri released a statement Wednesday backing the Respect for Marriage Act, with the bipartisan religious liberty amendment.

“This bill is now designed to accomplish two things. People who are legally married in one state have the same protections and responsibilities in any other state that are offered to and required of marriages. And, this legislation enhances the religious freedom for all Americans by protecting religious organizations from retaliation by federal agencies due to their views on marriage. I believe it’s better for Congress to clarify these issues than for federal judges to make these decisions.”

According to his website, Sen. Blunt is the Chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee and the top Republican of the Senate Rules Committee.

Blunt did not seek re-election this year. He will be replaced by Eric Schmitt.

