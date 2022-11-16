Aging & Style
Sen. Blunt backs Respect for Marriage Act with religious liberty amendment

Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt.
Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt.(KY3)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - U.S. Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri released a statement Wednesday backing the Respect for Marriage Act, with the bipartisan religious liberty amendment.

According to his website, Sen. Blunt is the Chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee and the top Republican of the Senate Rules Committee.

Blunt did not seek re-election this year. He will be replaced by Eric Schmitt.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

