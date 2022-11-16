Aging & Style
Royals agree with Ryan O’Hearn on $1.4M deal to avoid arbitration

Kansas City Royals' Ryan O'Hearn, center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run on...
Kansas City Royals' Ryan O'Hearn, center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run on a sacrifice fly from Whit Merrifield in the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)(Jose Juarez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn agreed to a $1.4 million contract to avoid salary arbitration Tuesday as part of a flurry of moves that set the club’s 40-man roster ahead of the deadline to protect players from the Rule 5 draft.

O’Hearn, who made $1.3 million last season, can earn up to $250,000 in bonuses. He hit just .239 with one homer and 16 RBIs while in 67 games while ceding playing time last season to Nick Pratto and Vinnie Pasquantino.

ALSO READ: John Sherman reveals plans to move Royals from Kauffman Stadium, explore new ballpark

The Royals selected the contracts of right-hander Alec Marsh, catcher Freddy Fermin and outfielder Diego Hernandez to protect them from the draft. Marsh was just 2-16 with a 6.88 ERA at Double-A and Triple-A last season, while Fermin hit .270 in 87 games at Triple-A and Hernandez batted .287 at Class-A and Double-A.

The Royals designated left-hander Jake Brentz, right-hander Nate Webb and outfielder Brent Rooker for assignment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

