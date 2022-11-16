Overland Park to investigate whether traffic signal should be removed

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - An intersection controlled by a traffic signal for 40 years might soon become a four-way stop. City traffic engineers in Overland Park are studying the intersection at 91st and Nieman to figure out whether traffic flows more smoothly as a four-way stop in comparison to the current signalized intersection set-up.

A traffic signal in all directions currently controls the intersections. The traffic stop, located just west of Highway 69, may see drivers waiting for a red light to turn green despite no traffic coming from the other direction, according to a release from the City.

According to the City, “this traffic signal has reached the end of its useful life, and the intersection has seen a significant decline in traffic volume since the installation of the signal.”

Engineers will begin a study of the area on Nov. 29. Throughout the duration of the study, the traffic signals will operate in flashing red status rather than the typical red-yellow-green pattern. After 90 days, traffic data will be analyzed by engineers to determine whether to remove the lights and replace them with stop signs or pursue another option.

The city cited an August 2022 traffic study of 91st and Nieman which indicated approximately 2,700 vehicles use Nieman in the area daily. That number is down from the 8,700 vehicles using it per day in 1982, when the signal was installed.

Overland Park said the current traffic volume numbers do not meet federal or City standards requiring a signalized intersection. Overland Park said the signal could cost approximately $450,000 to rebuild if it were to remain.

