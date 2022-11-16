Matted poodle mix gets new lease on life: ‘He felt like a brand new man’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A poodle mix is getting a second chance thanks to a lengthy haircut and a lot of love.

KC Pet Project staff members didn’t know what kind of dog Lenny was when he walked through their doors, or even what color fur he had.

“He was in really, really bad shape,” Tori Fugate, chief communications officer for KC Pet Project, said. “Members of our vet clinic team called us immediately and said, ‘You need to come see this dog.’”

An animal services call brought the five-pound dog to the shelter.

“Just trying to even figure out, where’s an ear? Where’s the leg? Where’s his tail?” Fugate said.

Vet clinicians immediately got to work, spending two hours removing 2.5 pounds of matted fur.

“We’re so careful while shaving off all of the hair, getting the big clumps off all at once to just give him some relief,” Fugate said. “Once he woke up, I’m sure he felt like a brand new man.”

Now, Lenny is ready for his new lease on life.

“He is just a total love bug,” Fugate said. “Rolls over for belly rubs, loves to explore, loves to sniff around.”

As of Tuesday morning, Lenny is still up for adoption. Find all adoptable dogs through the shelter here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.