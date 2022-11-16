Major roadblock stands in way of Johnson County Christmas Bureau’s annual distribution

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Johnson County Christmas Bureau is gearing up for its annual holiday distribution for people in need, but there’s a huge roadblock in the way and time is running out to find a solution.

With just two weeks to go, the nonprofit has no place to distribute over $1 million worth of donations.

“It’s serious and it’s desperate,” said Nina Kimbrough, Executive Director of the Johnson County Christmas Bureau.

The Johnson County Christmas Bureau has been giving holiday assistance to neighbors in the need for the last 60 years, supplying thousands of low-income families in the area with gifts, personal items, clothing and food.

The holiday shop is supposed to open on Dec. 2 and run through Dec. 14.

A total of 3,500 volunteers are scheduled to help 12,000 recipients.

However, because of a lack of spaces available for a short lease right now, Kimbrough is putting a plea out to the public.

“Right now, I would take every call,” Kimbrough said. “I believe that our community will step forward and find a way for us to give these products to those who need them.”

The space needs to be at least 35,000 square feet.

If you have any ideas you’d like to share with Kimbrough, give her a call at 913-228-2812.

